The Best Super Bowl Trailers, ‘Bob Marley: One Love,’ ‘The Taste of Things,’ and Top Five Food Movies

Sean and Amanda open by discussing the movie trailers that debuted at the Super Bowl (1:00), before digging into this past weekend’s biggest release: Bob Marley: One Love (29:00). Then, they discuss one of their favorite movies of last year, the French cooking romance The Taste of Things (39:00). Finally, Sean is joined by Tran Anh Hung and Juliette Binoche, the director and star (respectively) of The Taste of Things, to discuss the unique challenges of making a movie so centered around cooking technique, and the ways they went about portraying the authenticity of love between the two main characters (1:20:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guests: Tran Anh Hung and Juliette Binoche
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner
