Champions League Is Back! Ranking the Top Five Teams Who Can Win the Title, Plus Best Bets.

Previewing all four UCL matchups this week

By Steve Ceruti
Photo by Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images


Ceruti and Paul are back and so is the Champions League! They rank the top five teams they believe have the best chance of winning, and which teams have the most value in the futures market (00:00). Then, they preview all four UCL matchups this week, before giving out their best bets (00:00). Finally, they close it out with some U.S. player updates including Giovanni Reyna’s debut for Nottingham Forest (00:00).

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

