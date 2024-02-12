 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BLUE Cards in Football? MAGUIRE Master Class and Arsenal SMASH West Ham!

Plus, should players celebrate against their old clubs?

By Ben Foster

Another drama-filled weekend in the Premier League means Ben Foster and Paul Robinson have plenty to discuss on this week’s Football Fill-In!

Arsenal made a loud statement in the title race, annihilating West Ham 6-0 and piling the pressure on David Moyes. But Liverpool and Man City also picked up three more points each, as the title race continues to heat up ...

Villa Park no longer looks like a fortress, as Manchester United made it three straight home defeats for Unai Emery’s men following Scott McTominay’s late winner. And Harry Maguire deserves huge credit for his performance.

Don’t miss all of that plus:

Blue cards in football?!
Should players celebrate against their old clubs?
Are Spurs in the title race?
Will Bruno Guimaraes leave Newcastle?!

