‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ and the Super Bowl Trailers Breakdown

Jomi and Steve are joined by Button Mash’s Ben Lindbergh to sift through the pool of nonsense of the Super Bowl LVIII commercials, then discuss their initial thoughts on the first trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine (11:15). Later, they take a look at plenty of the other movie trailers that snagged a Super Bowl commercial spot, including Twisters, Wicked, and more!
Hosts: Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
