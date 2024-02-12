 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ and the Super Bowl Trailers Breakdown

Ben Lindbergh joins Jomi and Steve to look at some of the movie trailers that aired during the big game

By Jomi Adeniran, Steve Ahlman, and Ben Lindbergh
Marvel Studios


Jomi and Steve are joined by Button Mash’s Ben Lindbergh to sift through the pool of nonsense of the Super Bowl LVIII commercials, then discuss their initial thoughts on the first trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine (11:15). Later, they take a look at plenty of the other movie trailers that snagged a Super Bowl commercial spot, including Twisters, Wicked, and more!

Hosts: Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Mahomes Wins His Third—Where Will His Pricing Go From Here? Plus, Formula One Update With ‘Soccer Cards United.’

Mike and Jesse talk Super Bowl LVIII, and are then joined by Enzo Patriarca from ‘Soccer Cards United’ for an F1 update snd more

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Chiefs Are Champs Again, San Fran’s Mahomes Problem, and the OT Decision Debate With Todd McShay

Ryen recaps the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers

By Ryen Russillo

Do the Warriors Still Have What It Takes to Make a Late-Season Run? Plus, Kobe’s Statue Reveal. 

Logan, Raja, and Howard discuss what to make of the Golden State Warriors at this point in the season

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and 1 more

Could the Rock Challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania? Plus, Okada Reportedly to AEW.

David and Kaz also try to determine the Patrick Mahomes of WWE

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Keating’s Time to Shine as City Send Arsenal Out of the FA Cup

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to chat through the fifth-round games in the Women’s FA Cup, including Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

The Pop Culture Winners and Losers of Super Bowl LVIII

While Taylor Swift lived out a real love story, another pop superstar saved us from what was shaping up to be a pretty niche Super Bowl Sunday

By Jodi Walker