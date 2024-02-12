Do the Warriors Still Have What It Takes to Make a Late-Season Run? Plus, Kobe’s Statue Reveal.

Logan, Raja, and Howard discuss what to make of the Golden State Warriors at this point in the season following a strong road trip and Steph’s game winner against the Suns (2:55). Next, the guys talk about Kobe’s recent statue-unveiling ceremony, his lasting legacy with the Lakers, and how it uniquely represents the collision of the past and present (38:10). Finally, the guys close with Mailbag Monday (48:17).
Email us questions for Mailbag Monday! realonesmailbag@gmail.com
Hosts: Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Howard Beck
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS