Do the Warriors Still Have What It Takes to Make a Late-Season Run? Plus, Kobe’s Statue Reveal.

Logan, Raja, and Howard discuss what to make of the Golden State Warriors at this point in the season

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Howard Beck
Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images


Logan, Raja, and Howard discuss what to make of the Golden State Warriors at this point in the season following a strong road trip and Steph’s game winner against the Suns (2:55). Next, the guys talk about Kobe’s recent statue-unveiling ceremony, his lasting legacy with the Lakers, and how it uniquely represents the collision of the past and present (38:10). Finally, the guys close with Mailbag Monday (48:17).

Email us questions for Mailbag Monday! realonesmailbag@gmail.com

Hosts: Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Howard Beck
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

