Could the Rock Challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania? Plus, Okada Reportedly to AEW.

David and Kaz also try to determine the Patrick Mahomes of WWE

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE


COLD OPEN QUESTION OF THE WEEK: Who is the Patrick Mahomes of WWE (0:29)? David and Kaz come off a Super Bowl weekend that included a few wrestling headlines. They discuss the following:

  • Kazuchika Okada reportedly signing with AEW (5:50)
  • WrestleMania presser reactions (16:50)
  • A possible Rock vs. Seth Rollins match at WrestleMania (35:21)

Plus Kaz drops some WaleMania news at the end of the show!

Be sure to check out videos on the Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling., Instagram Threads, and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

