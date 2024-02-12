Could the Rock Challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania? Plus, Okada Reportedly to AEW.



COLD OPEN QUESTION OF THE WEEK: Who is the Patrick Mahomes of WWE (0:29)? David and Kaz come off a Super Bowl weekend that included a few wrestling headlines. They discuss the following:

Kazuchika Okada reportedly signing with AEW (5:50)

WrestleMania presser reactions (16:50)

A possible Rock vs. Seth Rollins match at WrestleMania (35:21)

Plus Kaz drops some WaleMania news at the end of the show!

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

