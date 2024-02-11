The Next Questions After the Trade Deadline

The Ringer’s Tyler Parker joins Justin and Rob to work through their biggest questions after the NBA trade deadline. They cover the Thunder’s acquisition of Gordon Hayward and ask whether they should have made a bigger move (3:34). Then, they discuss the lack of moves the Lakers made and debate whether LeBron should stay after this season (19:01). Later, they air their grievances over the teams that didn’t make any moves at the deadline and share what they would have liked to see them do (48:41).
Subscribe to the Ringer NBA YouTube channel!
Hosts: Justin Verrier and Rob Mahoney
Guest: Tyler Parker
Producer: Jack Sanders
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS