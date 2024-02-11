 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Next Questions After the Trade Deadline

Should the Thunder have made a bigger move? Should LeBron stay with the Lakers? The guys discuss all these questions and more.

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Tyler Parker
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tyler Parker joins Justin and Rob to work through their biggest questions after the NBA trade deadline. They cover the Thunder’s acquisition of Gordon Hayward and ask whether they should have made a bigger move (3:34). Then, they discuss the lack of moves the Lakers made and debate whether LeBron should stay after this season (19:01). Later, they air their grievances over the teams that didn’t make any moves at the deadline and share what they would have liked to see them do (48:41).

Hosts: Justin Verrier and Rob Mahoney
Guest: Tyler Parker
Producer: Jack Sanders
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

