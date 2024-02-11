Cord Jefferson on ‘American Fiction’

Larry is joined by Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated writer and director Cord Jefferson to discuss his newest film American Fiction. They begin their conversation by reminiscing about their time together on The Nightly Show and marvel at the amazing journey that Cord’s career has taken up to this moment. They then shift to American Fiction and discuss the myriads of genres the movie attempts to encompass and how its main character Monk, played by Jeffrey Wright, reflects the real limitations put on Black writers in Hollywood (5:10). This leads to a discussion on the process of adapting a screenplay from an original book, in this case Erasure by Percival Everett, and how Cord used his journalism “superpower” to navigate his transition from TV to cinema storytelling (13:38). After the break, Cord talks about the diverse reactions he’s received from people who have seen American Fiction and shares an educational showbiz story passed along by legendary actress and member of the film’s cast, Leslie Uggams (41:22).
Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Cord Jefferson
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production: Kyle Williams
