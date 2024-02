Meg and Spanners are back in 2024 and kick things off with the unexpected news that Lewis Hamilton will be driving for Ferrari come 2025. They discuss what this means for Mercedes, where this leaves Carlos Sainz, and how Charles Leclerc and Hamilton will fair as teammates next season (1:05). Later, they recap news involving the rejection of Andretti and Cadillac’s Formula One bid (54:50).

Host: Megan Schuster

Guest: Spanners Ready

Producer: Erika Cervantes

