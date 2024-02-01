 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dame and KD Return to Their Former Teams, and Why the New Player Participation Rule Is Flawed

Plus, the guys discuss their Real Ones of the Week!

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Phoenix Suns v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja discuss the return of Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant to their former teams, the differences in how those fan bases welcomed them back, and why the fans’ response is largely based on the specific circumstances (1:35). Next, the guys talk about the issues with the new 65-game requirement for award consideration and how the league can find a balance between prioritizing the health of players and still incentivizing them to play (25:28). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (40:17).

Email us questions for Mailbag Monday! realonesmailbag@gmail.com

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

