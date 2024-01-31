 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Divvying Up the Pre-Deadline Title Pie. Plus, What’s in an Hourglass Emoji?

The guys talk about LeBron’s cryptic tweet, Embiid’s injury, and which teams have a chance to win the Finals

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos start by talking about LeBron’s cryptic overnight tweet after another tough loss (1:50). Then they discuss Joel Embiid’s brief return from injury before getting hurt against the Warriors (11:50). Then they hand out some title pie. They start this exercise by deciding which teams have any chance to win the NBA Finals. Then they decide what percentage of the title pie each contender gets (19:35).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Victoria Valencia
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Group Chat

The Latest

Embiid’s Injury and the 65-Game MVP Threshold, Plus Chandler Parsons on the West Favorite, Doc’s Impact, and More

Ryen discusses Joel Embiid and the 65-game threshold that players must meet in order to receive awards. Then former NBA player Chandler Parsons discusses being in the media, the Clippers, and Jalen Brunson.

By Ryen Russillo

WWE’s Theme Song Problem. Plus, Bianca and Jade: Friends or Foes?

Brian also shares his highlights from the ground at the Royal Rumble

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

Xavi to Leave Barcelona

Musa and Ryan talk Marie-Louise Eta, Xavi’s announcement, and some Premier League, Women’s Champions League, and AFCON games from the week so far

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Game Changers, Part 2: A Chat With Gabler!

The Season 43 contestant joins the pod to talk about the secret to creating a ‘Survivor’ audition tape, why he donated all of his winnings, and more!

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Vic Fangio Deep Dive With Shawn Syed!

Shawn breaks down the principles of Fangio’s defense and how he could completely revitalize the Philadelphia Eagles defense next season following a horrendous 2023 season

By Sheil Kapadia
BRITAIN-LIVERPOOL-FOOTBALL-FA CUP-LIVERPOOL FC VS NORWICH CITY FC
Play

Is Replacing Klopp the Impossible Job?

James Allcott, Alex and Laurence discuss what will really happen during the football manager merry-go-round

By James Lawrence Allcott