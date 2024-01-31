Divvying Up the Pre-Deadline Title Pie. Plus, What’s in an Hourglass Emoji?

Justin, Rob, and Wos start by talking about LeBron’s cryptic overnight tweet after another tough loss (1:50). Then they discuss Joel Embiid’s brief return from injury before getting hurt against the Warriors (11:50). Then they hand out some title pie. They start this exercise by deciding which teams have any chance to win the NBA Finals. Then they decide what percentage of the title pie each contender gets (19:35).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Victoria Valencia
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS