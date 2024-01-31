 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Xavi to Leave Barcelona

Musa and Ryan talk Marie-Louise Eta, Xavi’s announcement, and some Premier League, Women’s Champions League, and AFCON games from the week so far

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports


It’s the 400th episode of Stadio, and there are some very on-brand subjects to get into. Musa and Ryan quickly shout out Marie-Louise Eta, who became the first woman to take charge of a men’s Bundesliga side as she guided Union to a 1-0 win over Darmstadt (04:07). Then, it’s on to Xavi’s announcement that he will leave his role as Barcelona manager at the end of the season, before they move on to some Premier League (23:20), Women’s Champions League and AFCON games from the week so far. They wrap up on some talk about the Marcus Rashford situation (38:56) and read off some listener suggestions of players who will make great managers!

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

