Xavi to Leave Barcelona

It’s the 400th episode of Stadio, and there are some very on-brand subjects to get into. Musa and Ryan quickly shout out Marie-Louise Eta, who became the first woman to take charge of a men’s Bundesliga side as she guided Union to a 1-0 win over Darmstadt (04:07). Then, it’s on to Xavi’s announcement that he will leave his role as Barcelona manager at the end of the season, before they move on to some Premier League (23:20), Women’s Champions League and AFCON games from the week so far. They wrap up on some talk about the Marcus Rashford situation (38:56) and read off some listener suggestions of players who will make great managers!
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
