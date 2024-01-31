Is Replacing Klopp the Impossible Job?

James Allcott is joined by Alex (@Amonfootball) from The Different Knock and Laurence McKenna to discuss what will really happen during the manager merry-go-round over the coming months. Is there a stand-out candidate for Liverpool? Will they poach another Premier League manager? Is De Zerbi destined for the Barcelona job? And will any of this affect Unai Emery?
Host: James Allcott
Guests: Alex Moneypenny and Laurence McKenna
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
