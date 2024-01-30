The Pod Gets Biggar With a Welsh Legend, Plus Springbok Giant RG Snyman!



We’ve got a couple of big additions this week ahead of the start of the Six Nations, with Welsh legend Dan Biggar joining the lads to preview the tournament and give some incredible insight into Gats, the Welsh squad, who his favourite referee was, and playing against Finn, Sexton and Smith. We also look at how England should approach the tournament and if a new-look attack might be on the cards. Plus, we’re joined by the man mountain and one of the toughest-looking buggers in the World, Springbok and Munster’s RG Snyman, to talk about winning back-to-back Rugby World Cups, moving from Munster to Leinster, and ripping shirts off on a night out. Enjoy!

