24 Question Party People: Mary Timony

A month before her latest solo effort, ‘Untame the Tiger,’ releases, Mary Timony drops by the show to discuss her father’s late-in-life discovery of Leonard Cohen, unlocking aspects of herself through profound grief, the joy of creating a community with fellow musicians, and more

By Yasi Salek
Chris Grady


Singer-songwriter and guitar powerhouse Mary Timony has been making gorgeous music for decades, both in bands like Autoclave, Helium, Ex Hex, and Wild Flag and as a solo act. Her latest solo effort, Untame the Tiger, releases next month. Mary drops by the show to discuss her father’s late-in-life discovery of Leonard Cohen, unlocking aspects of herself through profound grief, and the joy of creating a community with fellow musicians. All of that and more on this week’s 24 Question Party People.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Mary Timony
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune

