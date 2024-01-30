24 Question Party People: Mary Timony



Singer-songwriter and guitar powerhouse Mary Timony has been making gorgeous music for decades, both in bands like Autoclave, Helium, Ex Hex, and Wild Flag and as a solo act. Her latest solo effort, Untame the Tiger, releases next month. Mary drops by the show to discuss her father’s late-in-life discovery of Leonard Cohen, unlocking aspects of herself through profound grief, and the joy of creating a community with fellow musicians. All of that and more on this week’s 24 Question Party People.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Mary Timony

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Hether Fortune

