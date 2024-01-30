 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Do the Heat Need to Be Fixed? Plus, Doc’s Debut, Knicks Without Randle, and Yet Another 70-Point Performance.

Verno and KOC also explain why Paolo Banchero will eventually be a top-five player in the league and talk about the Timberwolves’ impressive win over the Thunder

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Phoenix Suns v Miami Heat Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss Doc Rivers’s debut coaching the Bucks, explain why Paolo Banchero will eventually be a top-five player in the league, and talk about the Timberwolves’ impressive win over the Thunder (03:24). As the Heat losing streak hits seven, the guys debate whether another move is inevitable and discuss what Julius Randle’s injury means for the Knicks (19:50). Also, are the Cavs really starting to turn the corner? After Luka Doncic scored 73 points over the weekend, the guys debate if the high-scoring offenses from the modern NBA are good or bad for the future of the league (41:08).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

