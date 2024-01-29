Farmers Recap, and Is Anthony Kim Making a Comeback? Plus, Pebble Beach Preview.

House and Nathan start off with their takeaways from the Farmers Insurance Open, including Matthieu Pavon’s victory and bad putting performances from the likes of Xander Schauffele and Keegan Bradley (02:26). Then, they talk about the news of the week, including Anthony Kim’s potential comeback (16:12), and end off with their preview of and favorite picks for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am (32:10).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
