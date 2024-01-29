 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Farmers Recap, and Is Anthony Kim Making a Comeback? Plus, Pebble Beach Preview.

House and Hubbard discuss Xander Schauffele’s and Keegan Bradley’s poor recent performances

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images


House and Nathan start off with their takeaways from the Farmers Insurance Open, including Matthieu Pavon’s victory and bad putting performances from the likes of Xander Schauffele and Keegan Bradley (02:26). Then, they talk about the news of the week, including Anthony Kim’s potential comeback (16:12), and end off with their preview of and favorite picks for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am (32:10).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

