Taylor and Travis, Bradley and Gigi, Justin Timberlake’s Return, and More | Jam Session

The ladies are back this week with a few celebrity updates. First on the docket: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are headed to the Super Bowl, and oh do the ladies have much to discuss (0:41). Next, the two discuss Bradley Cooper’s beanie, his relationship with Gigi Hadid, as well as a little bit of the Oscars and the nominations (5:37). Next, they talk about the return (or lack thereof) of Justin Timberlake (18:00), Jeff Bezos’s 60th birthday (21:14), and more!
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley
