 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Taylor and Travis, Bradley and Gigi, Justin Timberlake’s Return, and More | Jam Session

Justin’s back ... or is he?

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Gigi Hadid walks the runway in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, Southern France
Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images


The ladies are back this week with a few celebrity updates. First on the docket: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are headed to the Super Bowl, and oh do the ladies have much to discuss (0:41). Next, the two discuss Bradley Cooper’s beanie, his relationship with Gigi Hadid, as well as a little bit of the Oscars and the nominations (5:37). Next, they talk about the return (or lack thereof) of Justin Timberlake (18:00), Jeff Bezos’s 60th birthday (21:14), and more!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Jam Session

The Latest

100th Episode Spectacular With C.T.!!!!

To celebrate the 100th episode, Johnny and C.T. talk about their rivalry, their most iconic moments, and so much more!

By Johnny Bananas

A Wild Week at Netflix: Stuber’s Out, WWE Is In, and Subs Are Up

Plus, Matt, Lucas, and producer Craig finish the show by adding a new wrinkle to the 2024 box office draft!

By Matthew Belloni

Our Media Apocalypse, NFL Championship Game TV Notes, and the Feel-Bad Presidential Election

Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

The Super Bowl Is Set: Huge Win for the Hobby? Plus, Autograph Controversy Update.

Mike and Jesse also discuss some other card news from around the hobby and answer your mailbag questions

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

LeBron and Steph’s Historic Rivalry and the Explosion of Individual Scoring in the Modern NBA

Plus, the guys get into a little Mailbag Monday!

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Recap. Plus, Reacting to the Vince McMahon Lawsuit.

David and Kaz kick off the week by discussing a few highlights from this year’s Royal Rumble

By Kazeem Famuyide and David Shoemaker