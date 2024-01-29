 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LeBron and Steph’s Historic Rivalry and the Explosion of Individual Scoring in the Modern NBA

Plus, the guys get into a little Mailbag Monday!

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images


Logan and Raja discuss the Lakers-Warriors double overtime thriller, as well as LeBron and Steph’s continued greatness and why their rivalry is so special (0:00). Next, the guys talk about the explosion of individual scoring in the modern NBA and what it says about how offenses have developed over the years (0:00). Finally, the guys close with Mailbag Monday (0:00).

Email us questions for Mailbag Monday! realonesmailbag@gmail.com

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please check out ringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Recap. Plus, Reacting to the Vince McMahon Lawsuit.

David and Kaz kick off the week by discussing a few highlights from this year’s Royal Rumble

By Kazeem Famuyide and David Shoemaker

Ed Cooley’s Return, Hilton’s Mysterious Magic, and the Court Storm Debate With J. Kyle Mann

And, of course, Tate and Kyle close the show with some shout-outs

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

Early Super Bowl Lines and Best NBA Bets for January 29

Raheem recaps his Chiefs future bets, takes an early look at Super Bowl LVIII, and gives the best NBA plays for Bucks-Nuggets and Timberwolves-Thunder

By Raheem Palmer

More Lamar Playoff Struggles, Dan Campbell’s Decision-Making, and a Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl With Todd McShay

Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle

By Ryen Russillo
Liverpool v Norwich City - Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round
Play

Klopp Leaving Liverpool, and What Is Next for Rashford?

Plus, is Mikel Arteta set to replace Xavi at Barcelona, and will Aaron Ramsdale move before deadline day?

By Ben Foster

The Four Keys to Super Bowl LVIII

The matchup is set between the 49ers and Chiefs. But how will Kyle Shanahan’s and Andy Reid’s game plans—as well as the ever-important Patrick Mahomes factor—dictate the outcome in Las Vegas?

By Steven Ruiz