WNBA, NIL, and Final Four Predictions With Arielle Chambers

Bakari Sellers is joined by multimedia journalist Arielle Chambers to discuss founding Bleacher Report’s women’s platform, HighlightHER (4:58), check in on the WNBA offseason (6:47), and talk about how NIL and the transfer portal has impacted women’s sports (10:44). Plus, WBB Final Four predictions (21:29) and addressing the coverage gap for women’s sports (24:14).
Host: Bakari Sellers
Guest: Arielle Chambers
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.
Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt
