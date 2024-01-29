New Comics You Should Be Reading | Mint Edition

Steve and Jomi are joined by their producer Jonathan Kermah to discuss the latest in the Marvel comic book world, including Issue 1 of Jonathan Hickman’s Ultimate Spider-Man (15:00), Benjamin Percy and Victor Lavalle’s Wolverine Issue 41 (35:00), and Marvel’s Voices: Avengers no. 1 (49:00). Later, the boys highlight some of their favorite personal comic recommendations (57:15)
Hosts: Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman
Guest: Jonathan Kermah
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
