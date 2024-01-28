The Most Interesting Teams Ahead of the Trade Deadline. Plus, Embiid Ducks Jokic (Again).

Justin, Rob, and Wos join to discuss why Joel Embiid didn’t play against Nikola Jokic again and have a bigger-picture conversation around load management and the NBA regular season (1:23). Then, they talk about the most interesting teams ahead of the trade deadline and start with the Lakers. They cover the D’Angelo Russell renaissance, explore a Dejounte Murray hypothetical trade, and debate what the Hawks’ future should look like ahead of the deadline (13:24). Later, they celebrate the Knicks’ acquisition of OG Anunoby and consider whether they should save their assets for the next star trade request or make a move right now to get better (45:34).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producers: Carlos Chiriboga and Jack Sanders
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
