Klopp, Football, and Purpose

Musa and Ryan discuss the shock of Jürgen Klopp announcing he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Jurgen Klopp Press Conference Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images


After reflecting on the news for 24 hours, Musa and Ryan discuss the shock of Jürgen Klopp announcing he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season (02:08). They chat about the announcement itself, his video for Liverpool’s club media, the highs of his tenure and what might be next for him and the club. This episode was recorded before the news of Xavi’s departure from Barcelona, which we will cover on the next episode!

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

