The ‘Barbie’ Freak-Out, Oscar Nominations Mailbag, and ‘The Zone of Interest’

Plus, Sean gives a quick recap of what he saw at the Sundance Film Festival

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Warner Bros.


‌Sean and Amanda open the mailbag to answer lingering questions about the Oscar nominations, including the growing fervor around Margot Robbie’s and Greta Gerwig’s failure to be nominated for Barbie, why The Iron Claw received no nominations, which film could surprise at the awards, and more (1:00). Then, Sean gives a quick recap of what he saw at the Sundance Film Festival (1:13:00) before they finally do a full deep dive into Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest (1:22:00).

‌Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

