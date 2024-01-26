 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘American Nightmare’ and Following the Gypsy Rose Blanchard Story

Jodi and Chelsea discuss the new true crime Netflix docuseries and Gypsy Rose’s story

By Jodi Walker and Chelsea Stark-Jones
“The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” Red Carpet Event Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images


In our inaugural true crime episode of Guilty Pleasures, Jodi and Chelsea talk through their feelings about the many twists and turns of the new three-part true crime Netflix docuseries, American Nightmare (1:00). Then they catch up on the viral news story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who has very recently been released from prison, and the many pieces of culture surrounding her wild story of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, including the brand new Lifetime series: The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard (35:05).

Hosts: Jodi Walker and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

