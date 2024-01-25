The Williams Brothers Star in the Copa del Rey



Musa and Ryan round up some of the midweek football, including some Copa del Rey chaos, most notably at San Mamés, where Athletic Club beat Barcelona 4-2 after extra time (2:16). Liverpool and Chelsea will face off in a repeat of the 2022 Carabao Cup final, after progressing past Fulham and Middlesbrough (13:12), Eric Dier’s debut in Bayern’s win over Union (17:30), plus historic results in AFCON and the Asian Cup (23:18). Then, in light of Xabi Alonso’s impressive start to senior management, they answer a listener question about which current player might be the next to become an elite manager (25:33).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

