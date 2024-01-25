 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Williams Brothers Star in the Copa del Rey

Plus, historic results in AFCON and the Asian Cup, and Musa and Ryan answer a listener question about which current player might become an elite manager

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan round up some of the midweek football, including some Copa del Rey chaos, most notably at San Mamés, where Athletic Club beat Barcelona 4-2 after extra time (2:16). Liverpool and Chelsea will face off in a repeat of the 2022 Carabao Cup final, after progressing past Fulham and Middlesbrough (13:12), Eric Dier’s debut in Bayern’s win over Union (17:30), plus historic results in AFCON and the Asian Cup (23:18). Then, in light of Xabi Alonso’s impressive start to senior management, they answer a listener question about which current player might be the next to become an elite manager (25:33).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

