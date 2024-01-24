Can Doc Rivers Fix the Bucks? Plus, the Heat Just Got Scary.

Justin, Rob, and Wos start by giving their reactions to the Bucks’ firing of head coach Adrian Griffin and hiring of Doc Rivers (1:35). They talk about how this changes the outlook on the Bucks season, whether their defense can be fixed, and more. Then they take a look at the Miami Heat’s trade for Terry Rozier. They talk about how Rozier will fit on the Heat, what kind of flexibility Miami has to make more moves going forward, and whether the Charlotte Hornets will continue to sell before the deadline (24:54).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
