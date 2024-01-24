Nick Khan’s Netflix Prediction, Plus ‘WWE2K24’ Cover Artist Jonathan Bartlett Joins the Show!



It’s Royal Rumble week, which means Ben, Khal, and Brian discuss their favorite moments from Rumbles of the past! Then they jump into the following headlines:

Nick Khan says WWE audience will get bigger with a Drive to Survive–type series on Netflix (5:49)

Drew McIntyre says his character is the most compelling he’s felt in a long time (17:56)

Santino Marella says TNA is working to get a big TV deal (25:06)

‌Then, after the break, Jonathan Bartlett joins the show and discusses creating the cover for the Forty Years of WrestleMania edition of WWE 2K24, his reactions to social media saying it was AI created, his WWE Shop Legendary Moments Series, and more (33:10)

Last, the guys talk through last night’s NXT (54:54) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (57:22).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Guest: Jonathan Bartlett

