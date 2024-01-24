Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary, Haley Hangs On



Tara is joined by Puck’s own Teddy Schleifer to share their instant reactions to the New Hampshire primary results, which saw Donald Trump ultimately emerge as the victor. They debate what this means for the GOP moving forward and speculate on how much further Nikki Haley’s campaign can go from here.

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter The Best & The Brightest at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Teddy Schleifer

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify