Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary, Haley Hangs On

Tara and Teddy Schleifer share their instant reactions to the New Hampshire primary results

By Tara Palmeri
Trump Campaign Holds Primary Night Watch Party


Tara is joined by Puck’s own Teddy Schleifer to share their instant reactions to the New Hampshire primary results, which saw Donald Trump ultimately emerge as the victor. They debate what this means for the GOP moving forward and speculate on how much further Nikki Haley’s campaign can go from here.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Teddy Schleifer
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

