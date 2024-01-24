Knicks Extend Win Streak Against Nets, and C.J. Uzomah Gives His Picks for the Super Bowl



‌(1:08) — KNICKS-NETS: The Knicks rally in the fourth quarter to extend their win streak to four against their crosstown rivals, the Brooklyn Nets.

(9:12) — HALL OF FAME: The Baseball Hall of Fame inductees were announced, and Gary Sheffield did not make the ballot in his final year.

(18:04) — CALLS: Callers talk Hall of Fame.

(28:42) — C.J. UZOMAH: New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah returns to make his picks for Championship Sunday, plus discuss how tough it is to beat Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers’s golf game.

