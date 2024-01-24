 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Knicks Extend Win Streak Against Nets, and C.J. Uzomah Gives His Picks for the Super Bowl

Plus, another Hall of Fame snub for former Yankees and Mets slugger Gary Sheffield

By John Jastremski
‌(1:08) — KNICKS-NETS: The Knicks rally in the fourth quarter to extend their win streak to four against their crosstown rivals, the Brooklyn Nets.

(9:12) — HALL OF FAME: The Baseball Hall of Fame inductees were announced, and Gary Sheffield did not make the ballot in his final year.

(18:04) — CALLS: Callers talk Hall of Fame.

(28:42) — C.J. UZOMAH: New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah returns to make his picks for Championship Sunday, plus discuss how tough it is to beat Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers’s golf game.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: C.J. Uzomah
Producer: Stefan Anderson

