Our Parasocial Relationships With Friendships in Pop Culture



Erika and Steven dive into how we form one-sided attachments with friendships in pop culture, like with podcast hosts, celebrities, and other figures we interact with on a daily basis. The two then discuss how they decide what to reveal and what to keep private about their own friendship. Later, Erika is joined by The Ringer’s Katie Baker, who wrote the piece that inspired this episode, to talk about her relationship to the podcast Las Culturistas and the hosts’—Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang—friendship.

Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello

Guest: Katie Baker

Producer: Sasha Ashall

