The 2024 McDonald’s All-American Roster Release, Good Call–Bad Call, and Caitlin Clark’s Collision With J. Kyle Mann

Tate and J. Kyle Mann discuss the good, the bag, and the ugly in college basketball, including Dusty May and Florida Atlantic escaping UTSA in overtime, Bruce Pearl and Auburn emerging as true contenders, and much more

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann
Iowa v Ohio State Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss the good, the bag, and the ugly in college basketball, including Dusty May and Florida Atlantic escaping UTSA in overtime, Bruce Pearl and Auburn emerging as true contenders, and the Caitlin Clark court-storming fiasco at Ohio State (1:53), before running through some other college basketball happenings including Zvonimir “Big Z” Ivišić’s Kentucky debut, Pitt’s Blake Henson celebrating on the scorer’s table in Cameron Indoor, Mick Cronin vs. the press, and Rick Pitino’s fall after losing to Marquette (35:00). Finally, they reveal the McDonald’s All-American rosters (1:02:30) and close the show with some shout-outs (1:20:05).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton

