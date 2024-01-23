 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 Oscar Nominations: Snubs, Surprises, and WTFs

Sean and Amanda also discuss waning momentum for ‘The Holdovers,’ growing momentum for ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ and ‘The Zone of Interest,’ and how ‘Nyad’ snuck into some big categories

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
FIJI Water at The AFI Awards 2023 Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water


‌Sean and Amanda gather after the announcement of the 2024 Oscar nominations to discuss an Oppenheimer runaway train, some disappointing and somewhat surprising snubs for Margot Robbie and Barbie, and how the nominations circuit is much more of a known quantity than it used to be. Plus: waning momentum for The Holdovers, growing momentum for Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest, and how Nyad snuck into several big categories.

‌Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

