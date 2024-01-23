2024 Oscar Nominations: Snubs, Surprises, and WTFs

Sean and Amanda gather after the announcement of the 2024 Oscar nominations to discuss an Oppenheimer runaway train, some disappointing and somewhat surprising snubs for Margot Robbie and Barbie, and how the nominations circuit is much more of a known quantity than it used to be. Plus: waning momentum for The Holdovers, growing momentum for Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest, and how Nyad snuck into several big categories.
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner
