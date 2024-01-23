Maignan and Palmer Incidents, Plus Liverpool Extend Their Lead at the Top

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat about two incidents of racist abuse from the weekend, directed toward Milan’s Mike Maignan and Coventry City’s Kasey Palmer (01:00). They then move on to the Premier League, where Liverpool extended their lead at the top (08:34), Arsenal cruised by a disappointing Crystal Palace (14:52), Ivan Toney returned and there was more VAR drama, before they round up some AFCON stuff (35:16).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS