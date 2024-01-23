Rees Lightning Hits the U.S., All New Six Nations Captains and Toulouse and England’s Jack Willis

Hell of a week with lots of news as we near this year’s Six Nations. The lads discuss LRZ’s big move to chase his dream in the NFL and what it means for rugby. We also take a look at another sport as Jim takes some credit for the new Saffa UFC world champion Dricus Du Plessis. The lads give their take on the new Six Nations captains heading into this year’s tournament, and we speak with Toulouse and England powerhouse Jack Willis about the Champions Cup, his international career ambitions, and his journey so far.
