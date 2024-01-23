 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Embiid Scores 70, KAT Drops 62 (but Loses), and Risers Across the NBA

The guys also discuss the Bucks’ interest in Dejounte Murray, the importance of the next two weeks of the season, and why you should be paying attention to the Knicks

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Verno and KOC discuss Joel Embiid’s dominant 70-point performance against the Spurs, and debate what the Sixers need to fully capitalize on Embiid’s monster season (01:05). Despite a 62-point effort from Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves lost to the Hornets as the guys explain why this loss highlights what Minnesota needs the most (19:25). Also, after winning eight straight, are the Cavs among the true contenders in the East (30:03)? If they continue to win without Evan Mobley or Darius Garland, would Cleveland entertain trade offers for either player? The guys then discuss the Bucks’ interest in Dejounte Murray, the importance of the next two weeks of the season, and why you should be paying attention to the Knicks (38:27).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

