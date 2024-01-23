Big Night for the J’s. Plus, a Disastrous Weekend for the Sox With Tyler Milliken.



Brian kicks off the pod with a recap of the Celtics’ win in Dallas, which included huge games from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and a reunion with ex-Celtic Kyrie Irving (1:30). Then, Brian chats with The Sports Hub’s Tyler Milliken about the Red Sox’s terrible offseason, FSG’s eyebrow-raising comments at Winter Weekend, Triston Casas’s development, and more (22:30). Brian and Jamie end the show by discussing the Celtics and the offensive fireworks across the NBA on Monday night (1:13).

GoFundMe link for Doug Kyed’s daughter, Hallie: //gofund.me/3c30b847

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Tyler Milliken

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

