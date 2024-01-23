 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Big Night for the J’s. Plus, a Disastrous Weekend for the Sox With Tyler Milliken.

The Red Sox’s offseason has been terrible

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images


Brian kicks off the pod with a recap of the Celtics’ win in Dallas, which included huge games from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and a reunion with ex-Celtic Kyrie Irving (1:30). Then, Brian chats with The Sports Hub’s Tyler Milliken about the Red Sox’s terrible offseason, FSG’s eyebrow-raising comments at Winter Weekend, Triston Casas’s development, and more (22:30). Brian and Jamie end the show by discussing the Celtics and the offensive fireworks across the NBA on Monday night (1:13).

GoFundMe link for Doug Kyed’s daughter, Hallie: //gofund.me/3c30b847

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Tyler Milliken
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

