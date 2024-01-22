‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown,’ Top Five Metroidvanias, and ‘The Last of Us Part II Remastered’ | Button Mash



Ben and Matt James react to the reveal of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle; share their spoiler-free reviews of 2024’s first great game, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (8:15); pick their all-time top five Metroidvania games (33:48); have a spoiler-free discussion of what’s new and worthwhile in The Last of Us Part II Remastered (44:01); and then finish up in spoiler territory by breaking down the Last of Us casting news and what it might mean for Season 2 of the HBO show (1:05:01).

Host: Ben Lindbergh

Guest: Matt James

Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

