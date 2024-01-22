 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘This Is Me … Now: A Love Story’ Trailer, Reneé Rapp’s Public Persona, and Josh Radnor’s Wedding

Juliet and Amanda also talk about the 21st Living Legends of Aviation Awards

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Prime Video


Juliet and Amanda kick off the week by breaking down their thoughts, feelings, and questions about the Jennifer Lopez documentary coming to Prime Video in February after watching the new trailer (1:00). Then they talk about the new Mean Girls musical movie remake with Reneé Rapp playing Regina George, as well as Reneé Rapp’s unfiltered public persona (14:00), Josh Radnor’s outdoor January wedding (29:53), the 21st Living Legends of Aviation Awards (37:19), and more!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Jade Whaley

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Jam Session

The Latest

The Latest Death of Sports Illustrated, Plus Playoff Audio and Observations

Bryan and David also talk about Pitchfork and the plight of the midsized publication

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Cody Rhodes Graces the Cover of ‘WWE 2K24’ ... Still Think He Should’ve Won?

Plus, will Kazuchika Okada choose WWE or AEW?

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Does Kevin Durant Belong in the GOAT Discussion? Plus, Mailbag Monday!

The guys also chat about Udonis Haslem’s jersey retirement

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and 1 more

Unstoppable Lauren James, West Ham–Spurs Hit by Storm Isha, and Love for Sam Mewis

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss Lauren James at Stamford Bridge and rocky times for Manchester United. Storm Isha takes West Ham–Spurs by storm, and lots of love for Sam Mewis amid announcing retirement.

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Early Championship Weekend Leans and Best NBA Bets for January 22

Raheem and Austin Gayle give some early AFC and NFC championship bets and the best NBA plays for Monday night’s NBA slate

By Raheem Palmer

The 2024 Box Office Draft

Matt and Lucas each draft five blockbusters set to be released in 2024 with the goal of making the most money possible against the production budget

By Matthew Belloni