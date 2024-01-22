‘This Is Me … Now: A Love Story’ Trailer, Reneé Rapp’s Public Persona, and Josh Radnor’s Wedding

Juliet and Amanda kick off the week by breaking down their thoughts, feelings, and questions about the Jennifer Lopez documentary coming to Prime Video in February after watching the new trailer (1:00). Then they talk about the new Mean Girls musical movie remake with Reneé Rapp playing Regina George, as well as Reneé Rapp’s unfiltered public persona (14:00), Josh Radnor’s outdoor January wedding (29:53), the 21st Living Legends of Aviation Awards (37:19), and more!
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Jade Whaley
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher