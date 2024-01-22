 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cody Rhodes Graces the Cover of ‘WWE 2K24’ ... Still Think He Should’ve Won?

Plus, will Kazuchika Okada choose WWE or AEW?

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE 2K Games


David and Kaz kick off the Royal Rumble week with this cold open question of the week: Who would you rather book, CGI Hulk Hogan or CGI Stone Cold Steve Austin (0:38)? Then they discuss the following:

  • Seth Rollins will address the WWE Universe on WWE Raw (4:07)?
  • Should Cody Rhodes still have won at WrestleMania (16:43)?
  • What would the Rock vs. Roman Reigns look like (27:50)?
  • Bianca and Rhea Ripley make the cover of WWE 2K24 (37:15).
  • Will Kazuchika Okada choose WWE or AEW (40:16)?
  • AEW’s ranking system is back (53:19)?

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

