Does Kevin Durant Belong in the GOAT Discussion? Plus, Mailbag Monday!



Logan, Raja, and Howard discuss Kevin Durant stating that he should be considered as the greatest NBA player of all time and whether or not he actually has the résumé to be in that conversation (02:00). Next, the guys talk about Udonis Haslem’s jersey retirement with the Miami Heat, why it’s important for franchises to celebrate their past, and how players should be treated on their way out (32:00). Finally, the guys close with Mailbag Monday (43:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Howard Beck

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

