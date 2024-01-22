 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Did Ivan Toney CHEAT?! Plus, Ben Reacts to Troy Deeney Being Sacked!

There’s also talk of Liverpool and Arsenal piling up the goals to keep their title dreams alive, and Sheffield United and West Ham played out a dramatic 2-2 draw

By Ben Foster

It was another weekend of limited action in the Premier League, but Ben Foster, Mark Goldbridge and Watto still had plenty to discuss, especially around Ivan Toney’s dramatic return to football in Brentford’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest! Did Toney cheat by moving the ball? Nottingham Forest certainly think so. But the lads also discuss the role Matt Turner and his wall had in the goal…

Liverpool and Arsenal both piled in the goals to keep their title dreams alive, while Sheffield United and West Ham played out a dramatic 2-2 draw! And Ben gives his take on former teammate Troy Deeney’s sacking, as Forest Green parted ways with him after just six games this week.

You don’t want to miss all of that, plus:

Arsenal’s set-piece secret…

Is Roy Hodgson under serious pressure?

Liverpool’s brilliant youngsters!

Omar Berrarda leaving Man City for Man Utd…

Jose Mourinho the next England manager?

