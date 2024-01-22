Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen Are for Real



It’s Bundesliga and La Liga in focus this week, but before that, Musa and Ryan shout out a couple of other goings-on from the weekend. Next up, it’s on to Bayer Leverkusen extending their lead and unbeaten run at the top of the Bundesliga, after another last-gasp winner (06:05), and Bayern’s surprise defeat at home to Werder Bremen. Dortmund comfortably got past Köln to go level on points with Leipzig in the Champions League race, with great performances by loanees Jadon Sancho and Ian Maatsen, and there was late drama for Darmstadt in the derby and for Freiburg against Hoffenheim. They then chat about La Liga (30:36), where Girona stayed top, Real Madrid escaped against Almeria, and Barcelona left it late to beat Betis.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

