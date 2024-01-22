 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen Are for Real

Musa and Ryan focus in on Budesliga and La Liga in this week’s football recaps

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
RB Leipzig v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images


It’s Bundesliga and La Liga in focus this week, but before that, Musa and Ryan shout out a couple of other goings-on from the weekend. Next up, it’s on to Bayer Leverkusen extending their lead and unbeaten run at the top of the Bundesliga, after another last-gasp winner (06:05), and Bayern’s surprise defeat at home to Werder Bremen. Dortmund comfortably got past Köln to go level on points with Leipzig in the Champions League race, with great performances by loanees Jadon Sancho and Ian Maatsen, and there was late drama for Darmstadt in the derby and for Freiburg against Hoffenheim. They then chat about La Liga (30:36), where Girona stayed top, Real Madrid escaped against Almeria, and Barcelona left it late to beat Betis.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

