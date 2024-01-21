 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Emergency Podcast: Ron DeSantis Drops Out, Endorses Trump

What does it mean for the GOP and the election?

By Tara Palmeri
Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images


Tara is joined by Republican operative Matthew Bartlett to share their instant reactions to the news that Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the presidential race. They discuss the factors that led to this decision and speculate what this means for the election and the GOP going forward.

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter, The Best & the Brightest, at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Matthew Bartlett
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Somebody's Gotta Win

The Latest

All-Star Ballots: Starters and Reserves

The guys debate whether Scottie Barnes, Rudy Gobert, and others should be All-Stars

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

NFL Divisional-Round Weekend, Saturday Games Recap

Nora and Steven get together to share their reactions to the 49ers’ gutsy win over the Packers and Lamar Jackson’s impressive performance in Baltimore’s win over the Texans

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Play

UFC 297 Reaction

Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll offer instant reaction and analysis to UFC 297 in Toronto

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

Dricus Du Plessis Outlasts Sean Strickland to Become South Africa’s First UFC Champion! Plus, Raquel Pennington Finally Wins UFC Gold and Neil Magny Stuns Canada.

Following a (very) long night in Toronto, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall are back to react to UFC 297

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Hiring Antonio Pierce Isn’t Enough. But Maybe It’s a Start.

The Raiders looked inward to find their next head coach. But Pierce will need to bring more than good vibes to Las Vegas.

By Austin Gayle

The Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love Let a Seismic Upset Slip Away

The Packers looked ready to upset Kyle Shanahan’s top-seed 49ers until it all fell apart. But after nailing the quarterback transition once again, the future looks bright for Green Bay.

By Danny Heifetz