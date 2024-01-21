Emergency Podcast: Ron DeSantis Drops Out, Endorses Trump



Tara is joined by Republican operative Matthew Bartlett to share their instant reactions to the news that Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the presidential race. They discuss the factors that led to this decision and speculate what this means for the election and the GOP going forward.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Matthew Bartlett

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

