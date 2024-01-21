 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All-Star Ballots: Starters and Reserves

The guys debate whether Scottie Barnes, Rudy Gobert, and others should be All-Stars

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos join to make their All-Star picks and debate their individual ballots with one another. They start with the East and debate myriad topics, including who is worthy of the final starting guard spot, whether Scottie Barnes should be an All-Star, and which Celtics are the most deserving of a selection (5:35). Then they shift to the West, where they celebrate Kawhi Leonard’s impressive season, debate whether Rudy Gobert should be an All-Star, and discuss who should earn the final wild-card spot for the reserves (35:43).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Jack Sanders
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

