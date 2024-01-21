All-Star Ballots: Starters and Reserves



Justin, Rob, and Wos join to make their All-Star picks and debate their individual ballots with one another. They start with the East and debate myriad topics, including who is worthy of the final starting guard spot, whether Scottie Barnes should be an All-Star, and which Celtics are the most deserving of a selection (5:35). Then they shift to the West, where they celebrate Kawhi Leonard’s impressive season, debate whether Rudy Gobert should be an All-Star, and discuss who should earn the final wild-card spot for the reserves (35:43).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Jack Sanders

Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

