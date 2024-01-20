Rob Reiner on ‘Who Killed JFK?’

Larry is joined by legendary filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner to discuss his 10-part podcast series titled Who Killed JFK?, currently available at iHeart and co-hosted by Soledad O’Brien. Rob begins by recalling when he first heard about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and talking about how the ultra-famous murder mystery has continued to pique his interest throughout his lifetime. They then break down all of major suspects and motives within the conspiracy before debating Lee Harvey Oswald’s level of involvement (9:17). After the break, Rob and Larry dive into how the crime was covered up, share their individual theories on the matter, and ponder if the truth about JFK’s assassination will ever be revealed to the public (41:02). Larry ends the pod by giving big flowers to Rob’s father, comedy great Carl Reiner (56:30).
Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Rob Reiner
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
