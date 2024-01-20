 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rob Reiner on ‘Who Killed JFK?’

Larry is joined by legendary filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner to discuss his 10-part podcast series titled ‘Who Killed JFK?’

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Romy Reiner


Larry is joined by legendary filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner to discuss his 10-part podcast series titled Who Killed JFK?, currently available at iHeart and co-hosted by Soledad O’Brien. Rob begins by recalling when he first heard about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and talking about how the ultra-famous murder mystery has continued to pique his interest throughout his lifetime. They then break down all of major suspects and motives within the conspiracy before debating Lee Harvey Oswald’s level of involvement (9:17). After the break, Rob and Larry dive into how the crime was covered up, share their individual theories on the matter, and ponder if the truth about JFK’s assassination will ever be revealed to the public (41:02). Larry ends the pod by giving big flowers to Rob’s father, comedy great Carl Reiner (56:30).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Rob Reiner
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Latest

Lamar Jackson Is Changing His Postseason Narrative

Jackson entered Saturday’s game with a 1-3 playoff record and plenty of questions about his big-game performance. Now he’s brought the Ravens to the AFC championship game—and a showdown with another elite quarterback.

By Steven Ruiz

The Winning Streak at the Garden Comes to an End. Plus, O’Brien Is Out and Belichick to the Falcons.

Brian also touches on the Red Sox and gives best bets for the NFL

By Brian Barrett

‘The Traitors’ Season 2, Episode 4 With Ekin-Su

‘Love Island’ U.K. icon and winner Ekin-Su joins to talk about how she ended up as one of the two Brits on ‘The Traitors’ U.S.

By Johnny Bananas

Can ‘Ted’ Save the TV Comedy?

Is comedy dead? Can ‘Ted’ fix it? Is this show even watchable without the devil’s lettuce? Charles and Logan raise these questions and more!

By Charles Holmes and Logan Murdock

Sports Illustrated’s Deaths by a Thousand Cuts

How many times can you kill an iconic sports publication?

By Bryan Curtis

Why Does the Teaser for ‘The Valley’ Make Jax Look Like a Serial Killer? Plus, ‘Salt Lake City,’ ‘Beverly Hills,’ and ‘Potomac.’

Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker share their mixed reactions to the teaser for ‘The Valley,’ Bravo’s latest ‘Vanderpump Rules’ spinoff, before getting into ‘Real Housewives

By Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and 1 more