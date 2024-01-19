R-Truth Almost Lost His Career, and His Leg?! Plus, Dip Looks Ahead to Royal Rumble.

Back-to-back interviews for the Friday Something? You bet! But first, the Miz One Dip joins the Maj One Rosenberg to talk more about the Judgment Day’s future (06:00), Dip’s changed opinion on Drew McIntyre (15:23), and some more speculation on this year’s Royal Rumble. Then R-Truth gets deep with Rosenberg while discussing his comeback from an emotionally and physically draining injury that nearly left him with an amputated leg (36:08).
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip
Guest: R-Truth
Producer: Troy Farkas
