Pascal Siakam Trade Analysis, Plus NBA Season Midway Check-In

Plus, which players are properly ranked for awards odds, and which are too low?

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Toronto Raptors v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images


Verno and KOC react to Pascal Siakam finally being traded to the Pacers to team up with Tyrese Haliburton (03:15). They break down the trade from both sides, discuss Siakam’s fit with the Pacers, debate whether the Raptors will flip Bruce Brown, and so much more. Now that we’ve hit the midpoint of the season, the guys take a look at the overall standings, as well as the championship odds, to debate which teams have the best chances to reach the Finals (25:37). Next, they take a look at the awards odds and discuss which players are ranked properly and which are too low (40:40).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

