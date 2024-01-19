Pascal Siakam Trade Analysis, Plus NBA Season Midway Check-In



Verno and KOC react to Pascal Siakam finally being traded to the Pacers to team up with Tyrese Haliburton (03:15). They break down the trade from both sides, discuss Siakam’s fit with the Pacers, debate whether the Raptors will flip Bruce Brown, and so much more. Now that we’ve hit the midpoint of the season, the guys take a look at the overall standings, as well as the championship odds, to debate which teams have the best chances to reach the Finals (25:37). Next, they take a look at the awards odds and discuss which players are ranked properly and which are too low (40:40).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts