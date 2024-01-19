 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oscar Nomination Predictions, ‘Mean Girls,’ and ‘All of Us Strangers’ With Andrew Scott

Sean talks to ‘All of Us Strangers’ star Andrew Scott about what attracted him to this role, how he selects roles at this stage of his career, and the legwork that goes into building chemistry with costars

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Sean and Amanda predict the upcoming announcement of the Oscar nominations (1:00), before reviewing Mean Girls (49:00)—a musical remake of the 2004 high school classic—and All of Us Strangers (1:03:00), a heavily tipped Oscar movie that is finally being released widely. Finally, Sean talks to All of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott about what attracted him to this role, how he selects roles at this stage of his career, and the legwork that goes into building chemistry with costars (1:22:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Andrew Scott
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

