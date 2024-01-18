What’s Next for Jinder Mahal and HOOK After Their Big Title Matches?



On the Thursday edition of The Masked Man Show, David and Kaz power through with the following discussions:

Who had a better showing, Jinder Mahal or HOOK (5:36r)?

Could Jinder Mahal defeat Gunther (22:22)?

Has the novelty of CM Punk worn off (25:22)?

Who is going to be heavyweight champion first, Oba Femi or HOOK (34:04)?

Congratulations to Kaz on winning a New York Sports Emmy Award!

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

